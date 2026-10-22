Russia is preparing a propaganda teleconference to cover up war crimes in Oleshky, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate

Russia has orchestrated a disinformation campaign aimed at covering up war crimes in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces. To this end, Moscow plans to hold a so-called “international teleconference” on October 22, 2026.

The Main Intelligence Directorate stated that Russia is carrying out yet another disinformation campaign to conceal its own crimes in the occupied territories and weaken support for Ukraine from foreign partners.

“Russia, the aggressor state, has prepared and is carrying out yet another information operation aimed at concealing the war crimes it has committed, particularly in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, as well as to discredit the Ukrainian Defense Forces in order to weaken support for our country from foreign partners,” the intelligence report states.

According to the GUR, the event is scheduled to begin on October 22 at 3:00 p.m. Its title in Russian is “Crimes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces Against the Civilian Population of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.” The event is planned to take place as a group video call on Zoom.

According to the organizers’ plan, representatives from 80 countries are supposed to participate in this propaganda event. The target audience includes diplomats from UN member states, the OSCE, BRICS, and the CIS, as well as representatives of international humanitarian organizations.

Simultaneous interpretation into English, Spanish, and French will be provided for participants.

Moscow has appointed Rodion Miroshnik, a sanctioned collaborator, as the keynote speaker. Speeches are also expected from Y. Balytskyi, the “Gauleiter” of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; M. Pukhov, the so-called “head” of the Russian occupation administration in Enerhodar; and other representatives of the occupying authorities.

In addition, the organizers plan to show pre-staged segments featuring people who will be presented as witnesses and victims of alleged crimes committed by the Ukrainian military.

“Moscow has appointed Rodion Miroshnik, a collaborator subject to sanctions, as the keynote speaker. Also planned are speeches by Y. Balytskyi, the “Gauleiter” of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; M. Pukhov, the so-called “head” of the Russian occupation administration in Enerhodar; and others. Staged appearances by fake ‘witnesses and victims of crimes committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine’ are also expected,” the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

Among the planned participants in the event are propagandists from the Russian media outlet Russia Today, representatives of Russian embassies, as well as organizations controlled by Russian special services, such as “Russkie Domy” and branches of “Rossotrudnichestvo.”

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the list of countries where such organizations are present includes Zambia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Mongolia, and Malaysia.

The Main Intelligence Directorate believes that the event was organized to divert attention from Russia’s war crimes and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in occupied Oleshky, which Ukrainian intelligence attributes to the actions of the Russian occupiers.

Another factor cited is the growing support for Ukraine from European partners. Specifically, this refers to the EU Council’s approval of a 90-billion-euro loan and the creation of an EU–Ukraine alliance in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The Kremlin’s disinformation campaign was prompted by the need to divert attention from Russia’s war crimes, particularly the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, caused by the Russian occupiers,” the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

The intelligence agency emphasizes that Moscow is attempting to use the campaign to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the governments of European Union member states.

“Through a campaign to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the governments of European Union member states, the criminal Putin regime hopes to weaken external support for Ukraine,” the Main Intelligence Directorate concluded.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook.

During a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid would be delivered to the city and that civilian residents would be safely evacuated.

Next week, there may be positive news regarding the humanitarian situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

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