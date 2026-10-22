Photo: The aftermath of Russia's attack on the Epicenter store on Pochaivska Street was shown in Kyiv

On the night of October 21, 2026, the “Epicenter” hypermarket on Pochaivska Street in the Obolon district of the capital was destroyed as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Fires were also reported at neighboring retail and postal facilities.

According to preliminary information, a ballistic missile struck the “Epicenter” hypermarket. The strike destroyed the retail facility.

In addition, media outlets are reporting a fire at a nearby postal sorting facility where mail is processed.

A fire also broke out in the Retail Park shopping center in Obolon, located on Pochayna Street. Information regarding the extent of damage to this facility is currently being verified.

Details regarding the extent of the destruction, damage to commercial facilities, and the number of possible casualties are currently being verified.

Information regarding the consequences of the Russian attack on the “Epicenter” hypermarket, the post office, and the Retail Park shopping center may be updated.

This is according to local media reports.

On the night of October 22, the “Epicenter” hypermarket on Pochayna Street in Kyiv’s Obolon district was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack on the capital. According to local media reports, another shopping center also caught fire.

As a reminder, a fire that broke out following a Russian strike on August 16 destroyed 60–70% of the retail space at the book market near the “Pochayna” metro station in Kyiv. The undamaged section of “Bukinist” had its power restored as early as August 20, after which vendors began resuming operations.

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