On the afternoon of October 23, Russian troops attacked a facility in Chernihiv with drones. People were trapped under the rubble as a result of the strike.

Initially, Bryzhynsky reported that the enemy had attacked a “Nova Poshta” terminal in northern Chernihiv.

However, he later clarified that a Russian drone had been observed crashing onto the grounds of one of the city’s industrial facilities.

The facility sustained damage as a result of the enemy strike. Preliminary reports indicate that people are trapped under the rubble.

This was reported with reference to a Telegram post by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

Russia struck an energy facility in Chernihiv, leaving more than 10,000 customers without power.

Russia attacked Chernihiv with drones, wounding two children.

The occupiers launched a massive drone attack on the Chernihiv region, injuring eight people.

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