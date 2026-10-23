Ukraine has repatriated seven civilians from the occupied territories

Ukraine has repatriated seven more civilians from the occupied territories to government-controlled areas. Among them are a 90-year-old woman with limited mobility, a 50-year-old Ukrainian woman with serious health conditions, as well as a young woman and her child.

“Thanks to my humanitarian channel of communication with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, we were able to reach agreements on the mutual return of civilians,” the ombudsman noted.

According to Lubinets, seven Ukrainians returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. At the same time, as part of family reunification efforts supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), seven civilians traveled to Russia.

Among those who returned home were a 90-year-old woman with limited mobility and a 50-year-old Ukrainian woman who had suffered a heart attack and a stroke and has other medical conditions.

Given the health conditions of both women, the necessary arrangements for their safe transportation were made during the return process.

They also managed to bring back a young woman and her child, who had been unable to reunite with their family for a long time.

At the start of the full-scale invasion, the woman was temporarily staying in Mariupol. Due to the hostilities and the subsequent occupation of the city, she was unable to return to her family.

One of the main obstacles to returning to territory controlled by Ukraine was the process of obtaining the child’s documents.

Currently, the mother and child are already home. At the same time, according to Dmytro Lubinets, they need psychological support.

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This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram.

Prior to this, 11 more children were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, 11 more Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Ukraine has returned four more children, aged 6 to 15, from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them are a boy who had been separated from his parents for several years, a girl whose mother was unable to retrieve her for a long time due to the loss of documents, and two teenagers who found themselves under occupation without their families.

A group of children ranging in age from 3 months to 17 years has been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

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