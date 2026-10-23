Video: Russia damaged a five-story building in Hlukhiv; the fire was extinguished

In Hlukhiv, Sumy Oblast, a five-story residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on October 23. Emergency responders extinguished the fire that broke out after the strike.

“Rescue workers extinguished a fire in a residential building in Hlukhiv following a Russian strike,” according to a statement from the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, the strike caused two balconies and a room in the five-story residential building to catch fire.

Due to the threat of further strikes, State Emergency Service specialists temporarily suspended their operations. All sources of the fire have been extinguished.

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As a reminder, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Sumy, resulting in casualties and destruction.

Meanwhile, in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, the death toll has risen following a Russian strike on a market.

Russia also attacked Dnipro and the surrounding region nearly 20 times over the course of the evening; there are casualties.

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