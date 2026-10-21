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News War with the russian federation

Two Su-30 fighter jets crashed in Russia in a single day

UA NEWS 21 October 2026 20:13
Two Su-30 fighter jets crashed in Russia in a single day

A Su-30 fighter jet crashed in Russia for the second time in a day. 

According to preliminary reports from Russian military bloggers, the aircraft’s crew was killed.

 The circumstances and causes of the crash have not yet been clarified.

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. Both pilots ejected but sustained injuries.

Earlier, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

Also, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region.

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