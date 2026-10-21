A GigaCenter data center in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling

In Kyiv, the GigaCenter data center was damaged as a result of Russian shelling on October 20. Due to damage to the equipment, users were warned of possible service disruptions. The company’s specialists are currently working to mitigate the effects of the attack.

The company noted that the Russian strike damaged the data center’s equipment. Specialists are working to address the consequences of the damage.

Users are advised to expect possible service disruptions while these repairs are underway.

GigaCenter became yet another data center in the capital to suffer damage as a result of Russian shelling in October.

On October 19, a Russian ballistic missile strike completely disabled the equipment and infrastructure of Datagroup’s data center. Following the strike, the company switched to backup sites.

“Datagroup” is one of Ukraine’s key telecommunications operators. The company serves more than 90 communities, providing users with home and satellite internet, interactive television, and mobile communications.

Also on October 6, Russian shelling disabled the data center of the telecommunications company “Omega Telecom” in Kyiv.

Earlier, on October 2, a Russian strike destroyed the dline.ua data center located on Predslavynska Street.

Thus, throughout October, Russian attacks caused damage to or the destruction of several data centers in the capital, posing risks to the stable operation of telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

This was reported by the GigaCenter press service.

On October 21, Russian troops struck Dnipro, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. No information on the consequences of the attack has been provided yet.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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