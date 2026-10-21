In Russia, six Crimean Tatars were sentenced to 15–19 years in prison

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced six Crimean Tatars, who are defendants in the fifth Bakhchysarai group of the “Hizb ut-Tahrir case,” to lengthy prison terms ranging from 15 to 19 years.

According to the court’s verdict, Ruslana Asanova was sentenced to 19 years in a strict-regime penal colony, with the first 4 years to be served in prison. Remzi Nimetulaev received an 18-year prison sentence. Seydameta Mustafayeva, Ametkhan Umerov, Eldar Yakubov, and Abdulmedjit Seytumerov were each sentenced to 15 years in prison, the first 4 years of which they must also serve in prison. The defendants participated in the court hearing via videoconference.

Before the court announced its verdict, the five defendants delivered their closing statements, while Remzi Nimetulaev declined to speak. In their statements, the Crimean Tatars completely rejected the Russian prosecution’s allegations of alleged involvement in terrorist activities and the preparation of a violent seizure of power, emphasizing the fabricated and purely politically motivated nature of this criminal case.

Source: Suspilne Crimea.

In Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, a genocide against Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars is effectively taking place, which cannot be accepted by a civilized society.

As a reminder, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian security forces raided the homes of Crimean Tatars. For unknown reasons, six residents of the peninsula from various settlements were detained during the raid.



A Russian court sentenced Crimean imam Raif Fevziyev to 17 years in prison for his alleged involvement in the Islamic political party “Hizb ut-Tahrir.”



The Russian Southern District Court in Rostov-on-Don announced the so-called “sentences” for five defendants in the case of the Crimean Muslims. Together, they were sentenced to 65 years in prison.

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