A Russian FPV drone attacked an evacuation vehicle in the Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked an armored vehicle belonging to the “Proliska” humanitarian mission with an FPV drone. The volunteers were on their way to pick up people with limited mobility whom they planned to evacuate to Kramatorsk.

The crew members managed to get out of the vehicle literally a second before it was hit. All the volunteers survived.

The attack occurred at 2:50 p.m. on the road from Oleksandrivka to Kramatorsk, near the village of Ocheretine. The Russian drone was equipped with a cumulative anti-tank munition, which pierced the vehicle’s armored capsule and caused a fire inside.

Local residents warned the volunteers of the danger. Upon seeing the drone, passersby began running away from the vehicle and signaling for help. The team leader assessed the situation and ordered the vehicle to stop immediately.

All crew members ran out of the vehicle a second before it was hit and, thanks to this, survived,” Kaplin said.

Prior to the attack, the team had already evacuated 18 people with limited mobility, the seriously ill, and the wounded from Sloviansk and Kramatorsk to an interim staging area.

The mission had received the destroyed vehicle from the Swiss government just two months ago. During that time, it had helped evacuate more than 500 residents of the Donetsk region and deliver humanitarian aid to areas near the front lines.

According to Kaplin, this marks the 120th Russian attack on staff, vehicles, offices, or warehouses of the “Proliska” humanitarian mission since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the mission’s head, Yevhen Kaplin.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian FPV drone killed a married couple in a civilian car.

On the evening of October 20, Russian troops attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. The drone struck the roof of the vehicle and damaged it. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.

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