On the afternoon of October 21, a Russian drone attacked the town of Chortkiv in the Ternopil region. Four people were injured in the strike, including three minors.

This was reported by Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

“In total, four people were injured today: one adult woman and three minors. All have received the necessary medical care,” the regional head noted.

The victims sustained injuries of varying severity; two people were hospitalized. The attack also damaged a farm building on the grounds of a private residence, where a fire broke out.

Source: Taras Pastukh, Telegram.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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