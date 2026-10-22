Assault troops from the "Freedom of Russia" Legion took part in the "Veles" underground operation

Fighters from the “Freedom of Russia” Legion took part in the “Veles” underground counteroffensive operation to break through Russian defenses and liberate territories in the Kupiansk sector.

According to the Legion, the fighters carried out some of their combat missions in a network of underground tunnels stretching over 15 kilometers in length, in coordination with the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Charter,” the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and other units of the Defense Forces. As part of the operation, infantry, robotic systems, and kamikaze drones were deployed underground to clear the tunnels that Russia had been using in its rear.

Source: “Freedom of Russia” Legion on Facebook.

During Operation “Veles,” Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels into the rear of the Russian occupiers in the Kupiansk direction. The offensive was carried out under the cover of drones.

Additionally, Russian troops advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region, according to DeepState.

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