The mandatory evacuation zone for children has been expanded in the Donetsk region

A mandatory evacuation of families with children has been implemented in all settlements of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities due to constant Russian shelling.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Russian troops attack the cities daily, striking residential neighborhoods, civilian vehicles, and crowded areas.

Special police units and the State Emergency Service have been deployed to assist with the evacuation. Upon arrival at the transit point, families will receive assistance in relocating to safer regions of Ukraine.

Authorities are urging parents not to delay their departure, as the top priority is protecting the lives of children.

Source: Vadym Filashkin.

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted their first air evacuation of a wounded soldier directly from the battlefield since the war began. In the Kupiansk sector, a large drone was used to evacuate 49-year-old soldier Kostyantyn, who had lost both legs, from his position.

Soldier Serhiy Hnezdilov stated that Kramatorsk is a combat zone where the civilian population is constantly exposed to danger due to attacks by Russian drones. In his opinion, the government must ensure the mandatory evacuation of civilians from the city.

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