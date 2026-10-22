A 54-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was wounded in a Russian attack, died in the hospital

On the night of October 21, a 54-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi died in the hospital after sustaining severe injuries during a Russian attack on October 19.

Doctors fought to save her life for three days, but her injuries proved to be too severe. In total, two other women—born in 1926 and 1954—were killed during the enemy strike by attack drones on a residential area of the regional capital; their bodies were found in one of the damaged buildings, and two other people with injuries were hospitalized.

This was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

As a result of the Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region, two residents of the Kamianets-Podilskyi district sustained shrapnel wounds. They sought medical attention and are receiving the necessary care.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

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