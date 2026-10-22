In the Kyiv region, Russian drones damaged homes and cars; one person was injured

In the Bucha District of Kyiv Oblast, private homes and cars were damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones. A 59-year-old local resident was injured, sustaining a leg injury and acoustic trauma—injuries caused by the blast wave. Rescue workers and other emergency services are on the scene, and details about the attack’s aftermath are being clarified.

Russian troops attacked the Bucha district of the Kyiv region with drones. According to reports, the strikes were recorded in an open area near a local store. The blast wave damaged private homes near the impact site. Cars traveling on the highway at the time were also damaged.

A 59-year-old local resident was injured in the attack. The man sustained a leg injury and acoustic trauma—an injury caused by a loud noise or a sudden change in pressure during an explosion.

Emergency services are on the scene

Following the attack, rescue and other emergency services were deployed. They are working at the scene to determine the circumstances and consequences of the strike.

According to preliminary information, damage was reported in a residential area and to vehicles that were on the road during the attack. Details regarding the extent of the damage and the condition of the victim are being clarified.

Local authorities promise to provide additional information once the emergency services have completed their initial response. Currently, there is one reported casualty, and private homes and vehicles have been damaged in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported on the consequences of the strike on his Telegram channel.

Following three waves of Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv on the night of October 22, more than 400 rescue workers and police officers were deployed to address the aftermath of the attack. The fires have already been extinguished, but work continues at the impact sites.

As a result of the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, one person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children. Fires and damage were reported in six districts of the capital.

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