Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated another 1,830 Russian soldiers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The new data on enemy casualties was released as of October 23, 2026.

As of October 23, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,574,620 (+1,830) individuals;

tanks – 12,439 (+0);

armored combat vehicles – 25,597 (+3);

artillery systems – 51,501 (+54);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,230 (+1);

air defense systems – 1,720 (+1);

aircraft – 449 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,003 (+6) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 577,209 (+2,067) units;

cruise missiles – 5,138 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 166,088 (+447) units;

special equipment – 4,851 (+5) units

Source: General Staff

As a reminder, occupied Luhansk was attacked by drones, causing power outages in the city.

Over the past 24 hours, 146 combat engagements took place on the front lines—with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk direction.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

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