In Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, eight of whom were hospitalized. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko after the nighttime attack, which occurred shortly after U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Dawn reports.

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv

According to Klitschko, the strikes damaged metro infrastructure near the Pivdennyi Bridge, restricting travel between parts of the capital. Ukraine’s Air Force warned overnight about additional ballistic missiles moving toward Kyiv and urged residents to remain in shelters.

At the same time, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in Russia, an aggressor state, said that 630 drones had been launched toward the region, 163 of which were allegedly heading for the Russian capital. According to him, most of the drones were intercepted, while two people were injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kremlin statement on negotiations

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov stated that Moscow was in principle ready to resume trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine and the United States in mid-November. According to him, the Kremlin wants the talks to focus on post-war security.

Witkoff arrived in Russia after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo. Ushakov said that the U.S. envoy informed Putin about new aspects of the approaches of Kyiv and European countries, but the Kremlin considers these proposals insufficiently substantive.

After Witkoff’s talks with Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the sides were closer than ever to ending the war. According to a source, the meeting in St. Petersburg lasted three hours.

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