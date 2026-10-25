In Vinnytsia, buildings in two districts were damaged following an overnight attack

As a result of Russia’s nighttime attack on Vinnytsia, residential buildings in two neighborhoods—Zamosti and Maly Khutory—were damaged. A high-rise building in Zamosty was hit directly, while in Maly Khutory, a drone completely destroyed a two-story garage. There were no fatalities, but two people are in the hospital.

According to the city council, the Russian strike in Zamosti hit an apartment in a high-rise building. Fortunately, the apartment’s resident was not home at the time. The impact destroyed the prefabricated partitions between floors. Debris is currently being cleared from the site. Construction workers are also inspecting the building’s structure to assess the damage and determine what work is needed for restoration.

The blast wave also affected neighboring buildings. Experts must assess the extent of the destruction and the condition of the damaged structures. Another area affected by the attack is Mali Khutory. There, a drone completely destroyed a two-story garage. About ten neighboring residential buildings were also damaged. Their windows were blown out, and their roofs and utility systems were damaged.

According to the city council, there were no fatalities as a result of the attack. Two injured people remain in the hospital. Medical personnel provided on-site treatment to others, who chose not to go to the hospital. Work is currently underway at the impact sites to address the aftermath of the attack. In Zamosti, specialists are clearing debris and inspecting the condition of a high-rise building, while the damaged buildings in Maly Khutory require assessment and further restoration. The Vinnytsia City Council reported on the consequences of the attack.

This morning, a Russian drone struck a five-story residential building in Vinnytsia. The strike destroyed part of the building: four apartments were completely destroyed, and cars parked nearby were also damaged. Six people are known to have been injured, and one person was taken to the hospital.

In Vinnytsia, public transit service has resumed following a power outage. Trams and trolleybuses are running on the weekend schedule—the planned number of vehicles has been deployed on the routes. At the same time, the power supply situation in the city remains challenging, and utility workers continue to stabilize the grid.

Read us on