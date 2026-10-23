Video: Drones attacked occupied Luhansk; power outages occurred in the city

On the night of October 23, drones attacked occupied Luhansk. Following the attack, the city experienced power outages.

In occupied Luhansk, power outages occurred following the explosions. In addition, communication was lost in some areas after the strikes.

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It is reported that UAVs are attacking infrastructure near a communications tower.

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Exilenova+ reports on this.

As a reminder, 146 combat engagements took place on the front lines over the past 24 hours—with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

A mobile fire group from the Lviv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade named after Ivan Vyhovsky destroyed a “Geran-4” attack drone that was flying toward a covered target.

Anti-aircraft gunners from the 1039th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment named after General-Horunzhy Mykola Kapustiansky released a video showing the French Crotale air defense system in action.

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