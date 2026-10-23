At around 4:00, Poland scrambled fighter jets to protect its airspace because the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — was striking targets in the western part of Ukraine. Military aircraft were operating in Polish airspace.

Warning for border regions

Poland's Government Security Centre reported that fighter jets had been scrambled because of Russia's attacks on Ukraine and urged people to await further announcements. Residents of parts of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships received warnings about a Russian air attack on Ukrainian territory and the monitoring of the situation.

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As Interia reports, in the Lublin Voivodeship, residents of the Hrubieszów, Zamość, Tomaszów and Biłgoraj counties, as well as the city of Zamość, received notifications. In the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, warnings were sent, among others, to Rzeszów, Przemyśl, Krosno and a number of other counties.

Air defense forces deployed

Poland's Operational Command of the Armed Forces stated that, due to strikes on targets in the western part of Ukraine using means of air attack, the necessary forces and assets of the air defense system were deployed. They were activated through the Air Operations Centre — Air Component Command.

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