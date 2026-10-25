A strike on "Epicenter" in Poltava caused a fire; one person was injured

In Poltava, a Russian drone struck the “Epicenter” shopping mall. A fire broke out after the strike, and a 52-year-old woman was injured. Details about the extent of the damage are still being determined, and cleanup efforts are underway at the site.

Russian troops attacked Poltava with a drone. The drone struck the “Epicenter” shopping complex, causing a fire to break out. Initially, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that a Russian drone had struck the shopping complex. At that time, the circumstances of the attack and its consequences were still being determined.

Later, Dyakivnych reported that the strike had caused a fire. According to preliminary data, a 52-year-old woman was injured. “Preliminary reports indicate that a 52-year-old woman was injured,” said the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration. Information on the extent of the damage is currently being verified. Cleanup efforts following the Russian attack are underway at the site.

The reports from the regional military administration did not specify the nature of the victim’s injuries or her condition. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In Poltava, a Russian drone struck a shopping center building. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration. Information regarding the consequences of the strike is currently being verified.

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