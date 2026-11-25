Russian occupiers planned to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region, but ended up trapped themselves. Ukrainian forces identified a vulnerable section of the Russian salient and cut it off, isolating the enemy’s forward units.

According to a spokesperson, the Russian command planned to link the Velykoburlutsky direction with the South Slobozhansky direction to encircle Ukrainian forces. The operation was codenamed “Bear’s Corner.”

The occupiers’ plan called for an offensive from two directions: from the South Slobozhansky direction—to the east—and from the Velykoburlutsky direction—to the west. Afterward, Russian units were supposed to link up in the middle.

“And the problem, as always, was that the Russians reported the operation as completed when they weren’t even close to achieving it—not even theoretically. Of course, the result was that they never actually carried it out,” Tregubov said.

He explained that the Ukrainian military had identified the narrowest part of the Russian salient in the middle. While the enemy had concentrated significant forces near the border with Russia and on the front line, the central section remained vulnerable.

It was there that Ukrainian units struck and cut off the salient. As a result, Russian frontline troops who were attempting to advance toward Vilkhovatka and secure a foothold in the town found themselves surrounded.

Tregubov highlighted the irony of the situation, in which an attempt to encircle the enemy ended with the Russians becoming encircled themselves.

“There’s a military rule: when you try to encircle someone, make sure you don’t get encircled yourself. Well, the Russians didn’t quite manage that here,” the spokesperson emphasized.

This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, during a televised marathon.

As a reminder, Ukrainian defenders pushed back the occupiers near Ustynivka in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, Russian troops managed to advance in the Zaporizhzhia direction, according to the analytical project DeepState.

Over the past week, Russian troops have reduced the intensity of their assault attempts in the Kharkiv direction. This was influenced by enemy losses resulting from the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as deteriorating weather conditions.

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