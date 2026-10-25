A Russian drone struck a shopping center in Poltava

In Poltava, a Russian drone struck a shopping center. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration. Details regarding the consequences of the strike are currently being verified.

A Russian drone attacked a shopping center in Poltava. According to preliminary information, the drone struck the building directly. “In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck a shopping center. Details are being verified,” he noted. At this time, there are no official details regarding the consequences of the strike. Information about possible casualties, damage to the building, and the extent of the destruction requires further clarification.

The Poltava Regional State Administration promises to provide details regarding the Russian attack once the circumstances have been clarified. Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, announced this on Telegram.

In the Poltava community, 25 private homes, a business, as well as educational and medical facilities were damaged as a result of nighttime and morning attacks by Russian drones.

On the night of October 23, Russian troops attacked Poltava with drones, striking a piece of railway infrastructure. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

Read us on