Ukrainian forces struck Russian radar stations and command posts

On October 24 and during the night of October 25, the Ukrainian military struck several military targets belonging to the Russian army. The strikes targeted radar stations in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, command posts in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as Russian troop concentrations in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukrainian defense forces continue to attack military facilities of the Russian army. This time, Ukrainian units focused on radar stations, command posts, and locations where Russian troops were stationed. In particular, the Ukrainian military struck Russian radar stations near the towns of Gostishchevo and Kurganne in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Such stations help the Russian army detect aerial targets and monitor airspace. Disabling them can weaken the enemy’s ability to control the air and create additional opportunities for the use of Ukrainian drones. “Taking out radar stations creates gaps in the enemy’s radar coverage and expands the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ capabilities to deploy unmanned systems at all levels,” the General Staff noted.

Strikes on Russian Troop Command Posts

In addition to radar stations, Ukrainian units struck a command post of a Russian unit near Tarasivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. Another target was a command and observation post near Hola Prystan in the Kherson region.

Such facilities are used to command units, transmit orders, and coordinate military operations. Striking them can disrupt communication between Russian commanders and units on the front lines. The General Staff explained that strikes on these targets are intended to disrupt the command and control of Russian forces and complicate the coordination of their actions on the battlefield.

Concentrations of Russian troops were struck

The Defense Forces also attacked areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. In the Donetsk region, such targets were struck in the areas of Mykolaivka and Novoukrainka. In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troop concentrations in the areas of Berdiansk, Okhrimivka, and Tarasivka were hit. The General Staff did not specify how many Russian soldiers may have been killed or wounded as a result of these strikes. The report also does not provide information on the extent of the damage.

The Ukrainian military will continue to strike key military targets of the Russian army. “Operations against the enemy’s key military targets will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine ceases completely,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized. According to a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strikes were carried out on October 24 and during the night of October 25.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 24, there were 193 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army on the front lines. The Russians actively used aircraft, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones, and also shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fighting continued on most fronts, particularly in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole sectors.

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