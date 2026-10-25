Russia dropped 1,600 aerial bombs and nearly 2,300 drones on Ukraine in one week

Over the course of a week, Russian forces fired approximately 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles of various types, and nearly 2,300 attack drones at Ukraine. The shelling has resulted in deaths and injuries, as well as damage to residential buildings, energy infrastructure, and businesses. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners not to reduce military support for Ukraine, particularly by providing air defense systems.

Russian troops continue to launch massive attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages. In just one week, they have used approximately 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles—including ballistic missiles—and nearly 2,300 attack drones. “Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries from these brutal strikes almost every day,” the head of state noted. According to him, Russian shelling has once again resulted in civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure in various regions of the country.

In the evening, four people were killed and another 22 were injured as a result of attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Among the victims was an 11-year-old girl. In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone struck a five-story residential building. Six people were injured. In Kharkiv, Russian troops first attacked a construction supply store. When emergency services arrived at the scene, the occupiers launched a second strike. As a result, rescue workers who had come to help people were injured.

undefined

Zelenskyy also reported strikes on energy facilities and industrial enterprises. Thermal power plants, substations, coal mines, grain silos, shopping centers, and a postal terminal came under fire. In total, damage was reported in nine regions.

Zelenskyy urged that defenses not be weakened

The president emphasized that Russia continues its massive attacks despite diplomatic efforts and attempts to establish international contacts. In his view, negotiations should not be a reason to reduce military aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy specifically highlighted the need for air defense systems. In particular, he called for the release of deliveries of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems, which have already been approved by European partners. “We need to unblock the deliveries of interceptors for the Patriot systems that have already been approved by the Europeans. We need to continue supporting Ukraine’s combat aviation to defend against Shahed drones,” the president said.

He also emphasized that military aid is particularly important as winter approaches. Russian strikes on energy infrastructure pose additional risks to the stable operation of life-support systems, while strengthening air defense helps protect people and critical infrastructure. “Every such defense package, especially ahead of winter, helps save lives,” Zelenskyy emphasized. The president called on partners to continue supporting Ukraine as long as Russia continues to strike civilian targets and infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 24, there were 193 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army on the front lines. The Russians actively used aircraft, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones, and also shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fighting continued on most fronts, particularly in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole sectors.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army lost another approximately 1,850 soldiers over the past day. Total Russian personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to estimates by the Ukrainian command, have reached approximately 1,578,000 people. Also over the past day, Russian troops lost artillery systems, armored vehicles, motor vehicles, and more than 1,700 operational-tactical-level drones.

Read us on