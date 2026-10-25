Russian drones damaged a residential building and four cars in Kharkiv

On the morning of October 25, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones. An apartment building was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district, and four cars were damaged in the Novobavarskyi district. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured as a result of these strikes.

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv again this morning. Damage was reported in two districts of the city at once. In the Osnovyanskyi district, one of the drones damaged an apartment building. Utility crews are currently on site addressing the aftermath of the attack. Information regarding the extent of the damage to the building is being verified.

A Russian drone carried out another strike in the Novobavarskyi district. Four cars were damaged there. According to the mayor, there were no casualties. Russian troops continue to attack Kharkiv with drones. City services are working to address the aftermath of this morning’s strikes. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

In the evening, a Russian jet-powered drone struck a warehouse belonging to a private company in the Bezlyudivska community of Kharkiv Oblast. The drone hit the roof of the building, after which a fire broke out in the warehouse.

On Saturday, October 24, three men were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

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