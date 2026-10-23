Congresswoman Viktoria Hryb showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on her daughter's apartment

Member of Parliament Viktoria Hryb reported that her daughter’s home had been damaged as a result of yet another Russian airstrike on Kyiv. The lawmaker also showed what had happened to the apartment after the strike.

After seeing photos on Telegram channels of the damaged building and two dead people near the entrance, the lawmaker rushed to the scene, fearing for the lives of her loved ones.

Her daughter and family were unharmed. According to Hryb, the victims were residents of the apartment above. The apartment itself sustained significant damage: collapsed walls and ceilings, shattered windows, and damaged utilities.

As a result of the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, one person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following the Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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