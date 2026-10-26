Fires broke out in the Chernihiv region following Russian shelling; there are casualties

On the night of October 26, Russian troops shelled a private company and a warehouse in the Chernihiv region. The attack caused fires, and two people were injured.

In the Pryluky district, Russian forces attacked a hangar belonging to a private company—a man was injured. In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a grain storage facility caught fire, and a woman was injured.

In the Koryukivka region, a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse. Dry vegetation also caught fire in the Chernihiv district.

Rescue workers extinguished all the fires.

Source: State Emergency Service

As a reminder, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi; one person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv.

Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, causing a power outage.

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; one person was injured.

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