Russia attacked a residential area in the Khmelnytskyi region; a house and several cars were damaged

On the night of November 2, Russian occupiers struck a residential area in the Shepetivka District of Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The attack damaged an apartment building, two apartments, and two cars.

According to Serhiy Tyurin, the strike damaged the roof of the apartment building, two apartments, and two cars. In addition, windows were shattered in the building across the street.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries. No fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack.

Utility services have been called in to address the aftermath of the Russian strike. They are working at the site of the damage.

Details regarding the extent of the damage and the final consequences of the attack are still being determined.

This was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

On the night of November 2, 2026, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Ladyzhyn bore the brunt of the attack, and explosions and strikes were also reported in Dnipro and the Kryvyi Rih district.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics infrastructure.

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