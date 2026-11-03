Russia wounded seven people in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, on November 2, seven people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Seven people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

According to him, more than 30 settlements came under attack from drones, aircraft, and artillery, including Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, and Dniprovske. The Russians targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential neighborhoods. Seven private homes, a store, a cell tower, and a private car were damaged.

Seven civilians were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling and drone attacks.

Suspicious explosive devices were found on a street in Kherson.

On November 1, in the Dniprovske district of Kherson, two men, aged 67 and 60, were injured by mine explosions.

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