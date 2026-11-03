Russia shelled 17 settlements in the Sumy region; there is one fatality and several injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements in the Sumy region. A 63-year-old man was killed in the shelling, and seven other people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl.

In the Mykolaiv settlement community, a 63-year-old man was killed by Russian drone strikes. A 61-year-old woman was also injured.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 64-year-old local woman was wounded.

Five more people, including a 12-year-old girl, sought medical attention for injuries sustained during shelling in the previous days.

Residential buildings, an educational institution, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the enemy strikes.

Police are documenting the aftermath of the Russian attacks and collecting evidence. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding these war crimes.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

On the night of November 2, Russian troops struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

In Kharkiv, as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, heat and hot water supplies were partially suspended as of November 3. Additionally, due to unstable voltage in the power grids, there may be delays in metro train service.

As a reminder, Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

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