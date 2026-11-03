Over the past 24 hours, there were 206 clashes on the front lines, with the highest number occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector

Over the past 24 hours, 206 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. The Defense Forces’ missile and artillery units struck two command and control centers for Russian drones.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out eight assault operations.

The enemy also carried out two airstrikes using five guided bombs and fired on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 58 times. Four of these attacks involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Izbytske, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Shabelne, Chugunivka, and Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian occupiers launched three assaults toward Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses. The enemy attacked toward the settlements of Nove, Kolodyazi, Lyman, Zarichne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted an attempt by Russian troops to advance in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 21 attacks were recorded. Russian troops advanced in the Kostiantynivka area, as well as toward Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Raiske, Sofiivka, Kuchero-Yar, and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Chernihivka, Svitle, Dobropillia, Myrne, and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Uspishne, Ternuvate, Hirke, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops carried out one assault—they attacked toward Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of Russian troops forming offensive groups were detected, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. on November 3.

Total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces since the start of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.59 million personnel. As of November 3, 2026, the Ukrainian side estimates the number of Russian military personnel eliminated at approximately 1,594,830, including 2,060 over the past 24 hours.

In October, Russia lost a record 54,400 troops killed or seriously wounded, according to the Ministry of Defense.

In October, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026, amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

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