In Cherkasy, two people were injured and the power grid was damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack

On November 3 in Cherkasy, a Russian drone damaged residential buildings and power lines. Two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Serhiy Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, since the morning of November 2, air defense forces in the Cherkasy region have shot down a Russian missile and 29 UAVs.

In Cherkasy, an enemy UAV struck a residential area. At least four residential buildings were damaged. Medical personnel on the scene provided assistance to two victims.

In the Slobidska territorial community in the Cherkasy district, a drone struck a private home. The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was injured.

In the Zvenyhorod district, Russian UAVs struck the territory of a defunct enterprise. The fire has been extinguished.

In addition, Taburets added, power lines have been damaged at several locations. All necessary services are responding.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics infrastructure.

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