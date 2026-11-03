The number of casualties in Kharkiv has risen due to the Russian Federation's attack with ballistic missiles and KAB bombs

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

According to updated information, the Russian strike hit the passageway connecting the buildings of one of the medical facilities. Initially, 13 people were reported injured; later, the number of people seeking medical attention rose to 18.

As a result of the Russian shelling, a building housing one of the medical departments was damaged, as were the windows of four high-rise residential buildings and 10 passenger cars.

Initial reports indicated that approximately 200 patients were being evacuated to other medical facilities. According to the latest data, 226 people require evacuation.

As of 6:15 a.m., the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack stood at 62. All are receiving the necessary medical care.

Emergency services are working at the site of the strike. Cleanup efforts following the Russian shelling are ongoing.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In Kharkiv, as of November 3, heat and hot water supplies have been partially suspended due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. Additionally, metro train service may be delayed due to unstable voltage in the power grids.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

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