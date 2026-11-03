Heating has been partially suspended in Kharkiv due to Russian shelling

In Kharkiv, as of November 3, heat and hot water supplies have been partially suspended as a result of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. Additionally, due to unstable voltage in the power grids, there may be delays in metro train service.

According to the city council, damage to the infrastructure that supports the functioning of Kharkiv and the region has affected the operation of the heating and hot water supply systems.

Relevant services are already taking steps to restore these services as quickly as possible.

In addition, the Kharkiv Metro has warned of possible schedule disruptions. Due to unstable voltage in the power grids, trains may run with delays.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

Read us on