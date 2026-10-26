Russians attacked Izyum with KAB bombs; there are casualties and damage

On the night of October 26, Russian troops struck Izyum in the Kharkiv region with guided bombs. As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured, and residential buildings and the premises of a children’s and youth school were damaged.

“At around 2:40 a.m., the enemy carried out a series of airstrikes on the city of Izyum using guided bombs,” the Izyum City Military Administration reported.

Strikes were recorded in two districts of the city.

In the Zamostya district, residential buildings and the premises of a children’s and youth school were damaged. In the Naftovyk district, an aerial bomb struck a residential area, damaging and destroying more than 10 private homes.

On the eastern outskirts of the city, the windows of a wastewater treatment plant were damaged. Due to damage to utility lines, residents on several streets were left without power. Internet service is also down.

All three victims received the necessary medical care. The full extent of the attack is still being assessed.

Source: Izyum City Military Administration

As a reminder, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi; one person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv.

Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, causing a power outage.

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; one person was injured.

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