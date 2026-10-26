Russia shelled more than 30 settlements in the Kherson region; there is one fatality and several people were injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked more than 30 settlements in the Kherson region and the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Over the past day, the following towns and villages were subjected to enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling: Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Nadiivka, Rozliv, Tomyna Balka, Dar’ivka, Ponyativka, Mykilsk, Ingulets, Lymants, Chaychyne, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Urozhayne, Charivne, Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Milove, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Tyahynka, and the city of Kherson.

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements. The occupiers also damaged a store, a gas pipeline, a minibus, and private vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and eight others were wounded, Prokudin noted.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi; one person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv.

Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, causing a power outage.

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; one person was wounded.

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