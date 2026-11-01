Russia lost another 2,100 troops in the war against Ukraine over the past day

As of November 1, 2026, the Russian army’s total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,590,270 soldiers. In the past 24 hours alone, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians lost another 2,100 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of pieces of Russian military equipment and nearly a thousand drones.

The General Staff released updated data on Russian troop losses for the period from the start of the full-scale invasion—February 24, 2022—to November 1, 2026. According to the General Staff, the Russian army has lost another 2,100 soldiers over the past 24 hours. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed or disabled the following Russian military equipment:

tanks — 12,451 units (+1 in the past 24 hours);

armored combat vehicles — 5,622 (+2);

artillery systems — 51,755 (+16);

multiple launch rocket systems — 2,249 (+2);

air defense systems — 1,730;

aircraft — 452;

helicopters — 356;

ground-based robotic systems — 3,054 (+9);

operational-tactical drones — 591,605 (+944);

cruise missiles — 5,140;

ships and boats — 35;

submarines — 2;

Vehicles and tanker trucks — 168,739 (+259);

special equipment — 4,861 (+1).

Over the past day, losses of Russian drones and vehicles increased the most. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces neutralized 944 operational-tactical-level drones and 259 vehicles and tankers.

The Russian army also lost 16 artillery systems, nine ground-based robotic systems, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, and two multiple-launch rocket systems. The General Staff emphasizes that these figures are approximate, and data on Russian military losses are being refined.

Soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade used a drone equipped with a net launcher to neutralize a Russian soldier on the front lines.

On the night of October 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, Russia. The facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and produces solid rocket fuel.

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