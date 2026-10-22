The death toll from the Russian strike has risen in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to three. The third victim was a 69-year-old woman. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The death toll from the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to three. It has been reported that a 69-year-old woman is among the victims.

According to him, the woman was the third person to die as a result of the attack. The official did not provide any further details about the deceased or the circumstances of her death in the statement. Information regarding the consequences of the Russian strike is still being verified. This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

On October 22, the Russian military struck a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, killing two people. This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The Supreme Court upheld the sentence of a 28-year-old Zaporizhzhia resident who passed information about Ukrainian military facilities to the FSB and reported on the consequences of Russian shelling. The man will spend 15 years behind bars, and his property will be confiscated.

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