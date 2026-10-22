On October 22, 146 combat engagements took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The occupiers launched their most intense offensives in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks. In total over the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out three missile strikes and 48 airstrikes, dropped 167 guided bombs, and deployed nearly 6,000 kamikaze drones.

As of 10:00 p.m. on October 22, 146 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out three missile strikes and 48 airstrikes. They dropped 167 guided bombs, deployed 5,983 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,151 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

Most of the attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, fighting continued in other sectors of the front, particularly in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna, Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest spot

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks by Russian occupiers. The enemy attempted to advance near Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, over the past 24 hours on this section of the front, the Russian army lost 42 soldiers killed and another 22 wounded.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two enemy vehicles and four pieces of specialized equipment. In addition, they struck a drone command post and one Russian military bunker.

Another five vehicles, three artillery systems, one piece of specialized equipment, two drone control centers, and 45 occupiers’ shelters were damaged. Ukrainian forces also destroyed or neutralized 167 Russian drones of various types.

Where Else Fighting Continued

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 11 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. Fighting occurred near Izbytske, Radkivka, and Vilkhuvatka. One engagement was still ongoing at the time this report was prepared.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance in the areas of Katerynivka, Kolodyaziv, and Lyman, but failed to make any gains in these sectors.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, six combat engagements were recorded. Russian forces attacked near Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Pavlivka. One battle was still ongoing at the time of the evening report.

Ten attacks were repelled in the Huliaipole sector

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attempted to attack Ukrainian positions ten times. Fighting took place in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Kosivtseve, Vozdvizhivka, Kopaniv, Charivne, Novoselivka, and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv sector, two combat engagements were recorded—near Lukyanivske and Pavlivka. One of the attacks was still ongoing at the time of this report’s publication.

The Russians did not advance on some fronts

According to the General Staff, Russian troops did not conduct offensive operations over the past 24 hours in the Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivsk, and Prydniprovsk sectors. No offensive activity was recorded in the Northern Slobozhansky sector either, although in another part of the report, the General Staff reported combat clashes in that area.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening update.

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