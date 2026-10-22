In Lozova, the number of people injured in the attack on the market has risen to 36

In Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, the number of people injured in the Russian strike on the market has risen to 36. Four of the wounded are in extremely critical condition, and another 29 are in moderate condition. Two people were killed in the attack, according to Mayor Serhiy Zelenskyy.

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on the market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, has risen to 36. According to him, four of the injured are in extremely critical condition, and another 29 are in moderate condition. Medical personnel are providing the necessary care to the victims. “The number of injured has risen to 36. Four are in extremely critical condition, and 29 are in moderate condition. Local and regional doctors are doing everything they can to save every single person,” Serhiy Zelenskyy wrote.

What is known about the attack

Russian troops struck a market in Lozova on Thursday afternoon. According to reports, a “Banderole” missile was used in the attack. Initial reports indicated two fatalities and 34 injured. Later, the number of injured rose to 36. The mayor urged people to follow official reports on the aftermath of the attack. Medical personnel continue to fight to save the lives of those who sustained serious injuries. Mayor Serhiy Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel.

On October 22, Russian occupation forces attacked a local market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast. Two people were killed in the strike, and another 17 civilians were injured.

On the morning of October 21, a Russian drone struck one of the facilities at a gas production site operated by the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region.

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