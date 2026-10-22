Russia attacked Pechersk with cluster munitions; a monastery was damaged — Zelenskyy

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 22, buildings at the Holy Vvedensky Monastery, residential buildings, stores, cafes, and other civilian facilities in the capital’s historic center were damaged.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia fired three ballistic missiles with cluster warheads at Kyiv. One of them struck the area between the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the Holy Vvedensky Monastery.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the use of such weapons poses a threat to a significant area around the site of the explosion and called the strike a deliberate attack on civilian infrastructure.

Also on October 22, Russian troops attacked a number of Ukrainian cities and regions. In particular, a commuter train was damaged in Kharkiv. According to the president, more than 170 strikes on critical energy facilities have been recorded since October 11.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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