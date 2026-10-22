Drone operators from the Ukrainian “Bulava” unit attacked a Russian fuel truck that had delivered a new shipment of fuel to a gas station serving Russian military vehicles. The Ukrainian drone struck the truck before it even had a chance to park at the gas station.

At the beginning of the video, filmed from a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone, the gas station and the adjacent road along which the fuel tanker is traveling are shown.

According to the Ukrainian military, vehicles belonging to the Russian occupation forces refuel at this gas station. The fuel truck had just delivered another batch of fuel.

Ukrainian drone operators waited for the fuel tanker to arrive at the station and struck the vehicle.

The footage shows a powerful flash, followed by flames rising from the area around the fuel tanker. Within seconds, the fire intensifies, and a thick column of black smoke forms above the strike site.

A reconnaissance drone continues to record the aftermath of the attack. The fire engulfs a significant portion of the fuel tanker, and the flames rise several meters high.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/original-2-7.mp4

"There will be no fuel," the authors of the video concluded.



As a reminder, on the night of Saturday, October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, “Kalibr” missiles, and 332 strike drones.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kharkiv with “Banderole” missiles. The strike hit a high-rise building, injuring nine people.

Throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderole/Dan-T” missiles.

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