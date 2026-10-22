A series of explosions rocked Vinnytsia during an attack by jet-powered UAVs

The Russian attack on Ukraine continued on the afternoon of October 22. This time, the threat reached Vinnytsia, where a series of explosions was heard. According to preliminary reports, the city is under attack by jet-powered drones.

What is known about the attack?

A yellow-level air raid alert was declared in the Vinnytsia district at 4:17 p.m. Overall, several districts in the region were under threat of a drone attack.

At 4:21 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported a jet-powered drone moving toward the regional capital. It flew past Tyvriv.

Just four minutes later, the first explosions rang out in the city. Within less than 10 minutes, another series of explosions followed.



At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of another enemy jet-powered UAV heading toward Vinnytsia, passing by Lypovets.

This was reported

by Suspilne.



Following the Russian strike, Vinnytsia is without power, and critical infrastructure is running on backup power.



As a reminder, on the night of Saturday, October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, “Kalibr” missiles, and 332 strike drones.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked Kharkiv with “Banderole” missiles. The strike hit a high-rise building, injuring nine people.

Throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderole/Dan-T” missiles.



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