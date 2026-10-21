Over the course of three days, Russian troops carried out about 60 attacks on energy and oil and gas infrastructure facilities.

According to him, “the focus is on addressing the consequences of emergencies in three key areas.” Namely:

electric power systems. The government has appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal to lead these efforts;

heat and water supply, engineering and transportation infrastructure. The head of the effort is Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transportation Mykola Kalashnyk;

electronic communications. The Minister of Digital Transformation, Oksana Ferchuk, will oversee this work.

Shmyhal announced that relevant working groups will be established for further coordination.

Regarding the recovery efforts, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that “emergency restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits. Crews are working around the clock. The security situation is complicating the work.”

Shmyhal thanked the energy workers for their resilience and high level of professionalism.

He emphasized that “the intensity of Russian attacks has increased significantly. Since October 19, the enemy has carried out about 60 targeted strikes, causing damage to energy and oil and gas infrastructure, particularly in the Rivne, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, and Vinnytsia regions.”

Shmyhal also reported that “briefings were held on the status of the Kyiv power hub. Significant damage to energy infrastructure has been recorded as a result of Russian attacks. Together with the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo” and distribution system operators, a set of measures has been developed to increase the resilience of the power grid and minimize the consequences of Russian strikes.”

Separately, the Deputy Prime Minister noted, “we reviewed the situation at the capital’s thermal power plants. Plant managers reported on the consequences of the Russian strikes and the progress of restoration work.

We coordinated the necessary equipment requirements.”

Shmyhal set the task of ensuring the distribution of equipment from the Ministry of Energy’s hubs as quickly as possible.

He reported that “the construction of protective structures at key facilities is ongoing. We agreed on additional measures to protect energy facilities and their funding.”

Regarding the development of distributed generation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Shmyhal stated that “he has instructed that work be accelerated as soon as possible, since the current capacity of installed generation is insufficient to ensure the energy resilience of the capital’s power grid.”

“We are continuing to coordinate efforts to promptly restore damaged infrastructure and further strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian power grid,” Shmyhal stated.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook following a meeting of the reorganized crisis management team.

Two Su-30 fighter jets crashed in Russia in a single day.

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. Both pilots ejected but sustained injuries.

Earlier, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

A Mi-8 military helicopter also crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region.

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