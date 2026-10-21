In the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone killed a married couple in a civilian car

On the morning of October 21, a Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian vehicle near Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia district. A 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were killed in the strike.

Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia district on the morning of October 21. The FPV drone strike occurred near Komyshuvakha while the car was traveling on the road. Two people were killed in the attack—a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. They were in the car at the time of the strike.

Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on the tragedy. He emphasized that the people were simply going about their business when Russian troops turned their weapons against civilians. “People were simply going about their business. But the Russians have once again turned their weapons against civilians. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” Semikin said.

The day before, the Russians attacked a bus in Zaporizhzhia

This is not the first attack by Russian forces on civilian transport in the region in recent days. On the evening of October 20, a Russian FPV drone struck a bus in Zaporizhzhia. Thus, over the course of two days, Russian troops have attacked civilian vehicles with drones in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed as a result of the strike on a vehicle near Komyshuvakha.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, condolences were extended to the families and loved ones of the victims. The statement did not provide further details regarding the circumstances of the attack. This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin.

On the evening of October 20, Russian troops attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. The drone struck the roof of the vehicle and damaged it. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.

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