In Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv Oblast, firefighters spent the entire night battling a massive fire at the “Epicenter” hypermarket, which was caused by a Russian drone strike on the evening of October 20.

As of 8:00 a.m. on October 21, the fire had been completely extinguished. Significant personnel and resources, including a firefighting robot, were deployed to the scene.

Due to the threat of further Russian strikes, rescue workers had to temporarily suspend firefighting operations and retreat to a safe location.

Source: State Emergency Service of the Mykolaiv Region

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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