The Russians attacked Chernihiv's transportation infrastructure

On the evening of October 20, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv’s transportation infrastructure with a drone. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

According to him, an enemy UAV struck the city’s transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out at the site after the drone crashed. “An enemy UAV attacked the city’s transportation infrastructure,” Bryzhynskyi said. Later, the head of the city military administration clarified that there were no casualties as a result of the attack. The consequences of the strike are currently being assessed. No information on the extent of damage to the transportation infrastructure has been released yet. Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Russian troops attacked the Lyubetska and Novhorod-Siverskyi communities in the Chernihiv region. A woman was injured when a drone struck a yard, and residential buildings and a car were damaged in several settlements. The previous evening, Russian drones also attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi, where a farm building caught fire.