One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building

On the morning of October 21, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. Drone strikes and crashes were reported in the Svyatoshyn, Solomyanskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of the capital. In the Svyatoshynsky district, a drone struck a 24-story residential building, causing a fire.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, one person was killed as a result of the Russian strike on a residential building in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital.

In addition, one other person was injured. They are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava, resulting in casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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