Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 150 aerial targets during a nighttime attack by Russia

On the night of October 21, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles and 186 attack drones of various types. Ukrainian air defense shot down or neutralized 150 enemy UAVs; another 10 attack drones remained in the air as of 8:30 a.m.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, starting at 6:00 p.m. on October 20, the enemy used Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from airspace over the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as well as Shahed attack drones—including jet-powered models, the S8000 “Banderole”/“Dan-T,” “Gerbera,” and “Parody” decoy drones.

The attacks were carried out from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and Crimea, specifically the Gvardeisky and Chauda districts.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were deployed to repel the air attack.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 27 locations, and debris from downed targets fell at 13 additional locations. As of the time of this report’s publication, combat operations were ongoing.

Source: Air Force

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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