Russian forces launched a ballistic strike on Kyiv

On the evening of October 21, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian capital. According to preliminary reports, 4–5 ballistic missiles were fired toward Kyiv, with explosions occurring approximately 5 minutes after the air raid siren sounded.

The Air Force reported a group of aerial targets heading toward Kyiv at 10:08 p.m. Just five minutes later, a series of explosions rocked the capital. According to monitoring channels, the attack involved at least four ballistic missiles launched from the Bryansk region.

The Darnytskyi district of the capital was struck, specifically the Poznyaki residential area. Specialized emergency services are working at the scene to assess the consequences of the attack, verify information regarding possible damage to civilian infrastructure, and determine whether there are any casualties among the local population.

Source: Air Force.

On October 21, Russian troops struck Dnipro, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. No information on the consequences of the attack has been provided yet.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Uman, causing fires in a hypermarket and a residential building.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Cherkasy region with drones: a high-rise building was damaged in Uman.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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